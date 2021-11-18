While the snowmobile trails won’t be open for another month or two, clubs in Muskoka are already in the busiest time of the year.

President of the Gravenhurst Snowcrest Riders Nunzio Iacobellis says volunteers across the nine local snowmobile clubs are out walking the 1,200 kilometres worth of trails in Muskoka and clearing away any debris. Each of the clubs’ equipment also needs to be brought out and serviced.

A key part of the pre-season work is touching base with private landowners, who make up the majority of the trails in Muskoka. Iacobellis doesn’t anticipate any “major issues” with them. He notes that they don’t have access to the private land during the off-season. The private landowners give permission for the clubs and snowmobilers to cross onto their property during the season. Notices go out every year from clubs asking sledders to be cautious and respectful when riding on private land because if a landowner revokes access it could end up being a major headache for a club to reroute the trail.

“We saw a huge increase in trail permits last year and we’re expecting the same again this year,” Iacobellis says. He adds the area’s snowmobile dealers are “almost sold out” with demand at an all-time high.

Last year his club and others had issues recruiting volunteers, but he says things look to be improving on that front. Snowcrest already has 12 new volunteers for the upcoming season. “It’s nice to see people getting back out again and being willing to volunteer,” Iacobellis goes on to say.

If interested in volunteering he suggests reaching out through the club’s respective Facebook pages. Iacobellis says volunteering isn’t limited to just experienced sledders. If students are in need of volunteer hours, they’re more than welcome to sign up.

The other snowmobile clubs in Muskoka are Huntsville’s Du Ya Wanna Trail Riders, the Happy Wanderers in Baysville, the Muskoka Lakes Snow Trail Association, and the Muskoka Sno-Bombers in Bracebridge.