Human remains have been located by the Bracebridge OPP in Wahta Mohawk First Nation.

Bracebridge OPP has been searching the area for a missing person this week, but Constable Taryn Molnar has not confirmed if the deceased is who they’re looking for. The person’s name will be released once they’re identified and next of kin are notified.

The missing person, a 49-year-old woman, was reported missing on November 15th at 11 AM after not returning from her walk in a wooded area in Wahta Mohawk First Nation.

The remains were found on November 17 around 10:20 AM in the search area. Molnar says the search for the missing person has been suspended until the identity can be confirmed.

She adds that the death isn’t suspicious and there are no concerns for public safety.

“Members of the public are thanked for their patience with increased police presence in the area,” Molnar says.

Bracebridge OPP officers are being aided in the investigation by the OPP Central Region Forensic Identification Services and the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.