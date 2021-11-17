The 19th annual Fall Fun at Sandhill Nursery nearly doubled its fundraising goal of $30,000. It raised $57,075 for Hospice Huntsville, almost four times the amount raised last year.

Melissa Polischuk, Fund Development & Public Relations Coordinator for Hospice Huntsville, says the final figure blew everyone away.

“We are just thrilled from the Sandhill Fall Fun event, and the incredible, amazing community that was supporting this fundraising,” says Polischuk. “We are just astounded by the amount.”

The event ran at Huntsville’s Sandhill Nursery from September 17th to October 30th and featured fairground attractions such as food, live shows, and carnival games.

According to Polischuk, it coincided with Hospice Huntsville’s Day of Care Campaign, which seeks to raise the funds needed to cover the 60 per cent of Hospice’s operating costs which aren’t covered by provincial funding.

“That works out to at least $1,800 every single day that we need to fundraise in order to keep all of our programs and services completely free of charge, and also to keep the doors of Algonquin Grace, our residential hospice, open,” says Polischuk.

Thanks to the Sandhill event, Hospice Huntsville now has enough funds to operate for a full month. Polischuk says the non-profit could not be more grateful to everyone that helped out.

“Thank you to our volunteers and staff members that volunteered for the event, and a huge thank you to Tim and Melissa, and the entire Sandhill staff for their tremendous support,” says Polischuk. “We are so fortunate to live in such a supportive community.”

Visit Hospice Huntsville’s website for more information: www.hospicehuntsville.com