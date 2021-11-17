Gravenhurst Mayor Paul Kelly took part in last year's kettle drive (Photo credit: The Salvation Army South Muskoka Ministries on Facebook)

The Salvation Army South Muskoka Ministries is preparing for a full kettle drive campaign.

Last year, they were only able to do a partial drive because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lieutenant Ian Robinson says it was a struggle at times to find volunteers last year, but hopes that changes this year.

“The need this year is people,” says Robinson. while pointing out they always have trouble getting volunteers at the start of the campaign.

The drive starts on Friday, November 19th at:

Wal-Mart at 40 Depot Drive in Bracebridge

Gagnon’s Your Independent Grocer at 270 Wellington Street in Bracebridge

Canadian Tire at 450 Muskoka Road in Bracebridge

Terry’s Your Independent Grocer at 290 First Street North in Gravenhurst

Sobeys at 225 Edward Street in Gravenhurst

Canadian Tire at 431 Talisman Drive in Gravenhurst

The campaign wraps up on Christmas Eve.

While the kettle shifts are traditionally two hours, Robinson says they can cut it down to one hour if it makes volunteering easier. If they run out of kettle spots, he says there are other positions they need to fill like toy distribution and hamper box building.

Call or text the kettle coordinator Emily at 705-641-2563 if you’re interested in volunteering.

The Salvation Army says the pandemic is continuing to have a “significant impact” on Canadian families. “Over the last year, 65 percent of the children served by the Salvation Army were between the ages of six and 11,” officials write on the army’s website.

“We’re confident that even if the need goes up we will be well blessed and supported by the people in our community,” Robinson says, adding he’s excited to be able to have a full campaign for the first time in two years. “We’re excited to be able to be there for people in need.”

Between the over 2,000 kettles that will be set up across the country, the Salvation Army has set a fundraising goal of $20 million.