Another person has died of COVID-19 in Huntsville.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirms that a man over the age of 80 passed away from the virus on Friday.

He is the third person to die of COVID-19 in Huntsville so far, and the seventh in Muskoka, bringing the death toll in the Health Unit to two hundred and seventy four.

There are twenty five active cases in Muskoka, with two people in the hospital.