Ontario is reporting a slight dip in new COVID-19 cases.

There have been 481 new diagnoses in the past 24-hours.

The seven-day rolling average of new infections is still inching higher at 591, up from 492 last week.

Sadly, one new death has also been reported.

There are 301 people in the hospital being treated for the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says almost 61-percent of Tuesday’s cases are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. The rest are in people who are fully inoculated.