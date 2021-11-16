The Gravenhurst Fire Department’s sixth annual toy drive is set to kick off.

Firefighters will be at the Canadian Tire on 431 Talisman Drive on Saturday, November 20th and the Muskoka Discovery Centre on Saturday, November 27th, both from noon until 3 PM collecting toys. Firefighter Danielle Ryan says you can drop off a toy at any time between 9 AM and 5 PM at the fire department at 190 Harvie Street.

All the toys collected go to the Salvation Army, who distribute them to families in need.

“Families have the ability to come in and pick their own toys,” Ryan explains, adding it gives them a sense of empowerment to provide their children with what they want.

While she knows many shop for toys for the drive while working on crossing off gifts on their own Christmas lists, Ryan asks that people be mindful that not all children want to play with toys, especially teenagers. She suggests buying gift cards, books, or something that older kids would be interested in having, as opposed to a flashy LEGO set.

“The need for donations and people accessing those services has certainly increased,” Ryan says.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced them to shift how they collect toys, but she points out how that hasn’t changed how the community sees this initiative. Last year, she says the room at the fire station where the toys are kept was “overflowing” by the time the drive ended.

“This campaign has grown in success every year since its inauguration and we’re hopeful that even under the current circumstances, this year will be no different,” Ryan finishes.