It’s an annual tradition for police services across the province.

The Festive RIDE program begins on Thursday.

The aim is to take alcohol and drug-impaired drivers off the roads.

As the holiday season gears up, drivers can expect to see RIDE checks more frequently. As well as their own patrols police services are encouraging the public to report suspected impaired drivers by calling 9-1-1.

The Festive RIDE campaign ends on January 2nd.