Muskoka now has five businesses that offer a fair living wage.

The Ontario Living Wage Network (OLWN) has certified The Muskoka North Good Food Co-op as a living wage employer. In Muskoka, that means paying all employees $18.55 per hour or more.

Kelli Ebbs, General Manager of the co-op, says the business has always paid above living wage, but they hope by getting certified it might inspire other Muskoka businesses to do the same.

“Advocating for a better regional approach to a living wage is essential, especially now,” says Ebbs. “We hope that being part of the Ontario Living Wage Network will act as a call to all employers to learn more about the benefits to both the employees and ultimately to the business, when paying (at a minimum) the region’s fair living wage. We encourage all businesses to work towards paying fair living wages to both direct and contract employees.”

The co-op is owned by more than 1600 members, and features a grocery market, a café, and a community kitchen.

According to the OLWN, the living wage for an area is calculated based on how much two adults working full time would need to support a household including two small children, as well as “enjoy modest participation in their civic and cultural community.”

Other Muskoka businesses that are certified are MBRP Automotive in Huntsville, Muskoka Brewery in Bracebridge, Tooketree Passive Homes in Baysville, and Fourth Pig Green & Natural Construction in Lake of Bays.