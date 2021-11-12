The Huntsville OPP is asking the community to help find a missing man.

According to the OPP, 28-year-old Huntsville resident Thomas Boyce was last seen Tuesday around 4:00 p.m. wearing a dark tan leather jacket, black t-shirt, and blue jeans. Boyce is described as six foot four inches tall and 245 pounds with a muscular build, brown hair, blue eyes, and a short-trimmed full beard.

The OPP says Boyce’s family is concerned with his well being. Anyone with information is asked to call Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551 or 1-888-310-11122.