YWCA Muskoka is getting a $1,659 cheque thanks to Lowe’s Canada’s Canadians Heroes campaign.

The Bracebridge RONA was the centrepiece of the fundraiser in our region. Staff asked customers to make a donation throughout September with Lowe’s Canada matching 50-percent of donations up to $2,000.

This year marked the first time the Bracebridge RONA took part.

The Y’s Director of Youth Services Stacey Schat says the money will be put towards their in-person and at-school youth programs.

“Many of our youth are asking for – or need – subsidies,” she says. “So some of the money will be used to offset those subsidies.”

“We’re finding our programs are still in high demand,” Schat tells the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom.

While the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over, she says light can be seen at the end of the tunnel and says youth are struggling to enter back into “normal life.”

“They’re expressing a lot of anxiety so we feel our programs are important as ever, so we’re so grateful RONA sees this,” says Schat.

In total, $1.5 million was raised during the month-long fundraiser. The YWCA Muskoka was one of 234 other organizations that money will be distributed to.