Ontario is reporting 454 new COVID-19 cases.

With Wednesday’s new cases. the seven-day average of daily infections now sits at 503 cases, reaching the highest point in nearly a month.

Forty-eight percent of the new cases are in unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people while 45 percent are fully vaccinated people.

Nine more deaths were recorded over the last day.

Over 33,000 tests were done over the last 24 hours with test positivity at 1.8 percent.

