The iconic Killbear Pine, located in the park (Photo credit: Peter Law on Unsplash.com)

Killbear Provincial Park, located about 30 minutes west of Parry Sound, is closing from November 25th to the 30th.

From one and a half hours before sunrise until one and a half hours after the sun sets, the Wasauksing and Shawanaga First Nations will have their traditional deer harvest in the park.

“Ontario recognizes the rights of this local First Nation to conduct a deer harvest in the park,” a statement from park officials reads. “The Ministry of the Environment, Conservation, and Parks has worked closely with Wasauksing and Shawanaga First Nations to develop an operational plan and safety measures.”

Those measures include establishing a harvest zone, having ministry staff present at certain areas in the park to keep the public informed about what’s happening, posting notices throughout the park and ensuring harvesters are stationary and well inside the park boundary.

On top of those measures, park officials say the park will be closed for five days while the harvest is ongoing.

Shotguns and archery equipment have been confirmed by park officials as the weapons of choice for harvesters.