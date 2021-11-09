A woman has been injured after she was attacked by a large dog.

That’s according to Bracebridge OPP, who says officers were dispatched to an address on Bethune Drive South in Gravenhurst Monday.

Police say the woman, who had been visiting, was in the company of children outside when the large dog came from a residence and took hold of her arm, leaving a significant tear.

The victim was then taken to hospital and treated for her injuries.

Police say they are working alongside Gravenhurst By-law department and the Public Health Unit to conduct an investigation into the matter.

More details will be shared when they become available.