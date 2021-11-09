A local food company is getting $1-million from the provincial government.

Crofter’s Food is a family-owned organic food manufacturer based in Parry Sound which makes fruit spreads. The money is expected to help Crofter’s build a new facility with more storage space and add nine new full-time jobs.

The $1-million comes from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation as part of the $414-million invested in the region since 2018.

“Our investments in the North’s agri-food sector strengthen communities and provide farmers and food producers like Crofter’s Food with the infrastructure they need to succeed and expand their operations,” says Norm Miller, MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka. “The continued success of Crofter’s Food equals jobs, economic growth, and opportunities for the people of the Parry Sound area.”