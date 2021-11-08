The province will fully fund the Bradford Bypass connecting Highway 400 to the 404 in southern Ontario.

The new 16 kilometre stretch of four-lane highway will reportedly save drivers 35 minutes one-way in travel time.

“With both Simcoe County and York Region expected to grow at incredible speed, building the Bradford Bypass is a no-brainer,” said Premier Doug Ford. “Delivering on this and other important infrastructure projects will create good jobs, help stimulate our economy and reduce highway congestion as our government delivers on our mission of building Ontario.”

A preliminary design and environmental assessment will be done by December of next year.

“Historic transportation infrastructure investments, like the Bradford Bypass, will move people faster, get goods to market quicker, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions resulting from bumper-to-bumper traffic,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “The Bradford Bypass will set up local families and businesses for success by not only easing congestion that already exists but also unlocking housing opportunities and job creation in the region, securing Ontario’s growth and prosperity for generations to come.”