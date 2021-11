Ontario is reporting just under 500 new COVID-19 cases.

The province added 480 new cases on Monday with 53 percent in unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people.

Thirty-nine percent of the cases are in fully vaccinated people.

Two more deaths were recorded over the last day.

Just over 22,000 tests were done over the last 24-hours with test positivity at 2.2 percent.

