Officers with the Bracebridge OPP have been dealing with an increased amount of incidents involving youth in the past few weeks.

The most recent happened on Halloween when a group of 16-year-olds confronted multiple families who were trick-or-treating in the Clearbrook Trail area. Constable Samantha Bigley says the situation “escalated” and ended with the youths being arrested and charged with one count of uttering threats to cause damage and one count of uttering threats to cause bodily harm.

The accused cannot be named because they’re minors.

Bigley says other recent incidents involving youth include interfering with traffic while on bicycles or ATVs and intimidation of property owners, as well as damaging elementary schools in the area. Bigley says some of the confrontations have made for “very dangerous” situations on the road.

“Police are asking members of the public to call when incidents are occurring or if they have information about a crime that has been committed,” Bigley says. “It is the best opportunity to identify those responsible and engage with youth in a meaningful way.”

Anyone with information about the Halloween night incident – or any other recent incidents – are asked to call the Bracebridge OPP detachment at 888-310-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.