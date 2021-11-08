An 18-year-old from Shelburne, Ontario has been taken off the road after being charged with stunt driving.

Constable Taryn Molnar with the Bracebridge OPP says the G2 driver was clocked going 163 kilometres an hour while going southbound on Highway 11 around 3 PM Sunday.

The teenager was charged with race a motor vehicle – excessive speed, speeding of 50km/h over posted limit, and other charges under the Highway Traffic Act. The driver’s license has been taken away for 30 days and the vehicle has been impounded for two weeks.

“The OPP is reminding drivers to share our roads safely and keep themselves and their passengers safe so that everyone arrives at their destination,” Molnar says.