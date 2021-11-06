No new cases of COVID-19 have been found in staff and residents at The Pines Long-Term Care Home in Bracebridge.

An outbreak was declared last week after two staff members were found to have tested positive for the virus. Since then, all remaining staff and residents have been tested.

Another round of testing will be done on Monday, November 8th and daily rapid testing will continue for staff and essential caregivers until further notice.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has instructed officials with the home to confine The Pines’ 64 residents to their rooms for the next two weeks. That began at the beginning of November. So long as no further tests from staff or residents return positive, the outbreak will be declared over on November 12th.

General visitation remains suspended and only essential caregivers and visitors are allowed in the home.

Additional staff from the district were deployed to the home last week to help care for residents.