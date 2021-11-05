Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) announced today they are following the lead of other hospitals in Ontario.

Starting Monday, November 22nd, visitors will need to provide proof of vaccination to get into the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge or the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital. The hospitals will have “entrance monitors” to check vaccination records as well as screen everyone for symptoms of the virus.

Proof of a negative COVID-19 test will not be accepted in place of a vaccination record.

“MAHC continues to balance the needs of our patients with the safety of all who enter the hospital,” says President and CEO of MAHC Natalie Bubela.

Limited exemptions will be made for some visitors such as end-of-life patients, obstetrical patients in labour and delivery, patients facing life-altering or critical illness, and people needing support because of language, mobility, or cognitive issues.

While visitors will need to show proof of vaccination, patients don’t need to prove they’re inoculated to receive care.