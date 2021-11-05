Don McCormick has been described as a “pillar” of the Town of Huntsville.

After a seven-month battle with cancer, his family announced Thursday the 80-year-old passed away on October 29th at Algonquin Grace Hospice. “With his beloved wife, Diana (Radesch), holding his hand, daughter, Kelly, and son, Jamie, holding the other, Don completed his incredible life journey in the arms of his family, exactly as he had hoped,” his obituary reads.

Along with his wife, daughter, and son, McCormick is survived by his four grandchildren.

McCormick was raised in Whitney and travelled to Huntsville one month after his 13th birthday because the high school was the closest to him. He obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree from Queen’s University. He returned to Huntsville in January of 1966 after his daughter Kelly was born and began teaching in his former high school’s science department until his retirement in 1997.

He also has roots in the area’s political history. He became a Councillor in the early 1970s for Chaffey Township. “This political involvement eventually led to, amongst others, his work with the parks and recreation committee, an involvement that would continue for the duration of his life, culminating in his work for the Trans Canada Trail, the economic development committee and his efforts to secure and promote the multiple versions of the Muskoka Triathlon races that continue to this day,” it says in his obituary.

McCormick also received “numerous” awards for his work as an athletics instructor, photographer, and journalist.

The Huntsville Hall of Famer was an avid runner, participating in multiple Muskoka Marathons. He raced all over the world including England, New Zealand, and Cleavland, according to his biography on the Hall of Fame’s website. The write-up says his last year of “serious” competition was in 1997.

A celebration of life will be held in 2022 so as many people as possible can “give and receive the hugs we all need.”