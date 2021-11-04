A Mississauga man is facing several charges after a drug bust in Huntsville.

The Huntsville OPP’s Constable Jeff Handsor says officers responded to a disturbance call Wednesday and seized 123 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of fentanyl, $4,000 in cash, and a hunting knife.

A 21-year-old was arrested at the scene, who Handsor says is facing two counts of drug possession for the purposes of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes.