The Kiwanis Club of Huntsville Muskoka’s “Mall Sale” will raise money for additional bassinets at the obstetrics departments of the Huntsville Hospital and South Muskoka Hospital.

“Our focus is on helping kids… so we looked at the obstetrics area between North and South Muskoka hospitals, and who knew, we have about 400 babies born a year,” says Rick Brooks, Community Services Chair for the club.

The sale will take place at the former Bears Den Restaurant at Huntsville Place Mall. It mainly consists of items from the mall itself or left at the mall by businesses that have moved or closed down, according to Brooks. With mall renovations looming, he says everything must go.

That includes furniture, appliances, dining ware, Christmas decorations, and other household items. Brooks says there are some interesting standouts at the sale, such as a full-sized Santa sleigh, a vintage architectural drafting table in pristine condition, and a set of parade costumes. Although there’s already many offerings at the sale, Brooks says people can donate items.

“There are some weird and wonderful things that people have out there that are certainly excellent to be reused, it’s just that they can’t use them,” says Brooks. “So as long as it’s, as they say, ‘gently used,’ then we’re more than happy to consider taking them in.”

The funds raised will be split between the Huntsville Hospital Foundation and South Muskoka Hospital Foundation “on a needs basis,” according to Brooks.

“It’s the right time of year to be thinking of kids, to be thinking of the hospital, people are trying to get out of this COVID funk as we approach Christmas,” says Brooks. “So we’re really keen to see what kind of response we get come Friday, November the 12th.”

The sale runs on November 12th and 13th at Huntsville Place Mall from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., taking cash and e-transfer. Anyone interested in donating items can call Rick Brooks at 905-242-9606 by the end of the day on November 8th.