There are multiple legions in the area that will be hosting in-person Remembrance Day ceremonies.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 161 in Bracebridge will be live streaming its ceremony on their website and Facebook page.

Branch 232 in Huntsville is hosting an invite-only ceremony but will be live streaming the ceremony on their Facebook page at 11 AM.

Branch 302 in Gravenhurst will host an in-person ceremony at 11 AM at the cenotaph next to the legion building at 290 Veterans Way.

Branch 405 in Burk’s Falls will have an in-person ceremony at the cenotaph on Ontario Street, but there will be no parade beforehand.

Branch 507 in MacTier will host a ceremony at the legion building at 11 Elizabeth Street, but will not hold a parade.

Branch 529 in Port Carling will host a service at the cenotaph across from the legion’s building on Bailey Street.

In Baysville, a Remembrance Day service will be recorded and posted to Facebook to be shown at 2 PM on the 11th.

President of the Bracebridge Legion Shirley Ruttan says they will be doing a drive-through poppy campaign at the legion at 168 Muskoka Road on Saturday. “It’s a little bit different, but it’s one way to campaign,” she adds. It will be held from 10 AM until 2 PM.

The Muskoka Pioneers will be handing out the poppies and taking donations from those stopping by. Ruttan says this will be the first time in quite some time that the cadets are getting together, so they’re excited.

Tony Evans has served as the Sergeant at Arms for the Huntsville Legion since 2003 and has been a member for over two decades. “It’s an honour to do what I do,” he says. Evans was a cadet with the Royal Air Force when he was a teenager. He joined in honour of his grandfather, who served during the First World War, and his father who died four months before the Second World War ended.

Evans was five years old when his father died. “That’s one of the reasons I do what I do,” he says.

Now 82 years old, Evans says he is always proud to be part of Remembrance Day ceremonies. “To teach the children,” he says. “To teach the younger generations, so that they don’t forget.”

Past President Betty Smith says with so few veterans left, it’s important we care for them and show our respect. “A day of remembering for us is an important day to let everyone know that we haven’t forgotten,” she says.