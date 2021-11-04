A Bracebridge resident is $50,000 richer after finishing a crossword “puzzle.”

Wendy Betts, a 63-year-old mother of two, won OLG Instant Crossword’s top prize on Monday. Betts says she’s a regular player of the tickets, and was lightheaded when she found out she’d won.

She adds the win “takes some pressure off,” and that she’ll use the money to pay bills and “keep a little for fun.”

Betts bought the winning ticket at Northern Necessities on Highway 118 in Bracebridge.