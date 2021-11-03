Nearly 3 million more Ontarians will be able to get a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by this weekend.

The province is expanding eligibility for booster doses to five more high-risk groups.

In a technical briefing Wednesday morning, provincial officials said the decision was made in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health and other health experts.

The move green lights the shot for an additional 2.75 million people in Ontario, up from the current 250,000.

As of Saturday, those 70 years and older, health care workers, caregivers in congregate settings, those with two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine or one dose of the Janssen vaccine as well as First Nation, Inuit and Metis adults and their non-Indigenous household members will be able to book an appointment for the shot.

The decision falls in line with the National Advisory Committee on Immunization’s new recommendations for who gets a booster shot.