A missing hunter has been located in Georgian Bay Township.

The 21-year-old was hunting with friends near Galla Lake Road on Saturday when he ventured back into the woods alone. Bracebridge OPP, as well as the Emergency Response Team and Aviation Support, searched for the man overnight before locating him in the early morning.

Officials remind people to have a plan when going into nature alone, and to share that plan with an outside person. They also recommend having adequate clothing and a fully charged mobile device in case you get lost.