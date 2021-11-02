All residents at The Pines Long-Term Care Home in Bracebridge have been tested after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared over the weekend.

So far, no tests have returned positive. However, officials with The Pines say not all results are available.

On top of all residents being tested, all staff will be as well. That started yesterday and officials expect it to be completed today. Other than the two positive tests that prompted the outbreak, no other staffers have tested positive for the virus.

Officials say they will release the details of the remaining test results as soon as they receive them.

General visitation remains suspended until further notice. Only essential caregivers and visitors are allowed entry.

Until further notice, daily rapid testing will be undertaken for all essential caregivers and staff entering the home.

“Additional district staff are being voluntarily redeployed to support staff and residents at the Pines during this isolation period,” officials with the home say. “These staff will be assisting with portering residents, monitoring hallways, and checking in on residents during meal times, which will allow Pines staff to focus on providing personal care and direct support to residents.”