Amy Pritchard and her family in a sample holiday picture (Supplied by Amy Pritchard)

A local photographer is “giving back” to the community with a festive photography fundraiser.

Gravenhurst resident Amy Pritchard, who runs photography business Pritchard Perfect Photography, is raising money for Community Living South Muskoka (CLSM) with two days of holiday photo-shoots on November sixth and seventh.

“I went through some health scares last year, and my community really stepped up and was able to help me and my family,” says Pritchard. “I feel it’s really, really important to give back, and Community Living South Muskoka is such a wonderful organization that this is how I’m giving back.”

Pritchard adds that while the organization itself didn’t directly support her while she was ill, several of its staff did.

For $100, you get a 15-minute photography session and five edited photos, with 25 per cent of the proceeds going to CLSM. Pritchard says the funds go towards accessibility improvements at the non-profit’s Morrison Meadows site, such as its accessible yurt.

You can book a time at Community Living South Muskoka’s website or by calling Pritchard at 705-706-1523.