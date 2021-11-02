After serving as Parry Sound-Muskoka’s MPP for the past two decades, MPP Norm Miller will not be running in the 2022 provincial election.

In a letter published on his website, Miller writes that he’s proud to have served the riding, served with the Ontario PC Caucus – both in power and in opposition, and been a part of Premier Doug Ford’s government.

“After my father’s funeral in 2000, I heard from many people about how he had helped them, most in a small but important way that they remembered years later,” Miller continues. “These stories made me realize how an MPP can impact the lives of their constituents and, when then MPP and Finance Minister Ernie Eves announced he was stepping down in early 2001, these stories inspired me to run for office.”

Miller says he has been considering what he wants to do for the next few years and has come to the conclusion that spending more time with his family is the best path forward. “I look forward to spending more time with my family,” he writes.

“I am proud of my record, that of our party and of our government,” Miller writes. “In opposition, I served as critic for many portfolios and as Opposition Whip for six years. I am proud to have fought for fiscal responsibility, particularly as Chair of the Public Accounts Committee during the hearings into the ORNGE Air Ambulance scandal. I believe I have made a difference for our environment by using Private Members’ Bills to advocate for increased recycling and composting, ideas which various governments have then acted upon. I hope I have made Ontario safer for cyclists by successfully advocating for paved shoulders on secondary highways.”

Recently, Miller touts how the government is giving more money to medium-sized hospitals, like the ones in Bracebridge and Huntsville. He adds he’s also proud of his recently passed bill requiring dock foam he encapsulated to reduce pollution in Ontario’s lakes and rivers. “I am also proud of how our government has faced the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the greatest challenges our society has seen in a generation or more,” he goes on to write.

“I will continue to represent the residents of Parry Sound-Muskoka until the election next spring and I encourage constituents facing issues with provincial programs or policies to continue to contact my constituency offices,” he writes.

“Thank you to the constituents of Parry Sound-Muskoka for the trust you have placed in me over the past 20 years,” he finishes his letter/

So far, Liberal Brandy Huff, the NDP’s Erin Horvath, and Green Party candidate Matt Richter are the candidates in the riding for the upcoming election. The 2022 provincial election will be held on or before June 2nd.