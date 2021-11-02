UPDATED 11:40 a.m.:

Hydro One has restored power to 2,191 customers around Bracebridge and Gravenhurst.

Alicia Sayers with Hydro One says crews are on the ground rerouting power to the affected areas, and power has been partially restored. Sayers says the cause of the outages, which started around 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, is still under a joint investigation with Lakeland Power but confirmed that it wasn’t anything within Hydro’s systems.

Several schools in the area were closed because of a lack of power, including Monck Public School, Bracebridge and Muskoka Lakes Secondary School, Macaulay Public School, Muskoka Beechgrove Public School, Gravenhurst Public School, and Gravenhurst High School.

Power was restored to roughly half the affected customers at 9:11 a.m., and fully restored at 10:36 a.m., according to Sayers.