Ontario is reporting 331 new COVID-19 cases.

Seventy-one per cent of the new cases are in unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people while 48 per cent are in fully vaccinated people.

Seven more people have died.

Over 20,000 tests were done over the last day with test positivity at 1.5-percent.

Across the province, over 470 people are in the hospital with the virus.

