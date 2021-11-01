The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in Barrie is calling on good samaritans to donate unused crutches.

Hospital officials say they are accepting adult and children sized crutches made out of either wood or aluminum.

The shortage is being caused by supply chain issues and a shortage of aluminum.

Drop-off locations have been set up at the RVH clinic in the Rizzardo Health and Wellness Centre at 7325 Yonge Street in Innisfil and Paul Sadlon Motors at 550 Bayfield Street in Barrie.

“All crutches collected will be assessed or repaired as needed by the RVH facilities team and then thoroughly cleaned by environmental services before being distributed,” officials with the health centre say. “The most pressing need for crutches is in RVH’s emergency department – particularly with snow on the not too far horizon which typically results in more slips, trips and falls.”

Usually, patients are billed for crutches, but officials say no one getting a donated pair will have to pay.

RVH isn’t the only hospital asking for crutch donations. Hospitals across Canada and even in the United States have been putting out calls recently asking for donations amid the shortage.