Some Bala residents are frustrated to hear the ice surface at the Bala Arena may not be installed this year.

“I just felt it’s an injustice,” resident Jill MacDonald tells the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom. She started a petition that has 815 signatures at press time. The goal is to convince Muskoka Lakes council to install ice at the arena instead of setting it up for pickleball and as an indoor walking track.

“Our staff had done some surveys in town and spoken to a number of people in the Town of Bala and their recommendation originally was to not put ice in the Bala Arena but to repurpose it for pickleball and other indoor sports,” the township’s Mayor Phil Harding says.

While MacDonald has the online petition handled, she says Ross Davidson is going door-to-door with a paper survey. Neither of them have been able to find anyone who took part in the informal survey.

“Having ice in the Bala Arena is our lifeline,” MacDonald says. While thousands flock to the town in the summer months – notably for the annual Bala Cranberry Festival – the few hundred full-time residents are mostly on their own in the colder months. MacDonald says the arena is an economic driver for the area. “Without having the ice there, people aren’t going to come here,” she believes, adding the winter months are normally very slow for businesses in the area. MacDonald says forcing families to drive to Port Carling or further to get ice time is unfair.

“I’m going to suggest we may not have gotten it right,” Harding says.

While the agenda hasn’t been released, Harding confirms council will discuss the area issue at their November 10th meeting. If council goes against what is being recommended, he believes the ice could be installed as soon as the 15th. “I’m sure our senior staff are already prepared to make those changes,” he goes on to say.

Harding acknowledges the “groundswell” of support that has popped up in the past month. “We will make sure to do the appropriate thing for the people of Bala,” he says.

MacDonald says she hasn’t gotten any indication which way Harding or Councillors Ruth-Ellen Nishikawa, Donelda Hayes, and Glenn Zavitz will vote, but is hopeful they vote in favour of putting the ice in.

“Council doesn’t always make the right decision,” Harding says. “I don’t always make the right decision. But with the public’s help, we have the opportunity to correct what might have been a wrong decision.”

Ahead of the council meeting on the 10th, MacDonald is inviting Bala residents and anyone from the surrounding area to join her in front of the town’s arena at 1 PM on the 7th for a photo-op. She says to bring your hockey sticks and skates.