(Photo from 'Ezhi-nawending: How We Are Related' supplied by Anishinabek Nation)

A new secondary school online treaty education resource will be available next spring.

That announcement Monday morning as the Anishinabek Nation kicked off the 6th annual Treaties Recognition Week in Ontario.

Reg Niganobe, Grand Council Chief, says the Anishinabek Nation remains committed to its part in treaty education in Ontario.

“Treaty resources were lacking at one point. They are now coming more to the forefront and Anishinabek Nation is proud to be able to offer some of those treaty resources for people,” he says. “I encourage people to learn about treaty.”

Kelly Crawford, Treaty educator, is working with Frame Sequence Photography to build on the secondary school teacher’s kit: Gdoo-Sastamoo Kii Mi: Understanding our Nation to Nation Relationship and connect to the Ontario Curriculum for a co-education journey through the development of another online education resource.

“It’s a virtual place to go, where teachers can guide their students,” she says. “There will be resources, videos, animations, activities in the virtual environment, like some different games, like a journey for them to explore different treaties in Ontario.”

Crawford says the online resource will guide students in learning about Turtle Island, worldview, Wampum, contact, treaty relationships, land disputes and the future.

Also highlighted was ‘Ezhi-nawending: How We Are Related’, an elementary treaty education resource, which was launched in June.

The elementary resource is currently available to the public online and the secondary resource will also be made available after it is launched.

***Written by Richard Coffin