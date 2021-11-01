Ontario is reporting over 400 new COVID-19 cases to start the workweek.

The province added 422 new cases on Monday with 56 percent in unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people.

Thirty-eight percent of the cases are in fully vaccinated people.

Three new deaths were reported with the death toll since the pandemic started now at 9,874.

Over 19,000 tests were done over the last 24 hours with test positivity at 1.8 percent.

Written by Casey Kenny