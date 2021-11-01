There’s no need to worry about what the District of Muskoka’s fire danger rating is.

The rating season will start again in April 2022.

Daytime burning is now allowed, but the Fire Prevention Officer with the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department Mike Vadlja advises that you check with your area’s fire department about any open-air burning restrictions.

If you do plan to start a backyard fire, Vadlja says you still need to have the proper tools nearby to put it out. Importantly, when you’re done with the fire, he says to make sure you completely put it out before leaving the area.

“The Muskoka fire chiefs wish to thank everyone for their continued support,” Vadlja finishes.