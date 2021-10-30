The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at The Pines Long-Term Care Home in Bracebridge after two staff members tested positive for the virus.

“Heightened measures” were put in place on October 29th, according to officials with the home, after a staff member tested positive earlier that day. The second positive result was found the next day, which prompted the health unit to declare an outbreak.

All general visiting – inside and outside the home – has been suspended until further notice. Only designated essential caregivers and essential visitors are allowed in the home.

“The Pines management team is working with Public Health to identify high-risk contacts and is following their guidance on any additional steps required,” officials with the home say.

Starting Monday, all residents will be getting tested. “All staff and essential visitors are being tested each day they enter the Home while the Home remains in outbreak status,” officials add.