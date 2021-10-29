Hydro One customers in and around Emsdale will be without power for four hours on Sunday.

The planned outage is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is expected to affect about 3,000 customers between Bear Lake and Sand Lake, according to Alicia Sayers with Hydro One.

Sayers says the power will go offline to allow crews to install a temporary distribution station, ahead of repairs to the 45-year-old Emsdale distribution station.

She recommends residents to prepare for the outage by charging devices and filling containers with water if necessary, as well as keeping the fridge closed during the outage.