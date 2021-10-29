The Huntsville Public Library is adding six hours to its in-person browsing hours.

Starting November 2nd, in-person browsing will be open for two hours longer on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The new hours have the library open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on those days, and from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

The building will remain closed on Sundays and Mondays.