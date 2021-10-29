The haunted house at 280 Hunter's Bay Drive in Huntsville (Photo taken by Martin Halek)

Although Steve Spencer is a web developer, you’ll find more than cobwebs on his property at Halloween.

Every year, Spencer goes all out for the holiday, turning a portion of Hunters Bay Drive into Haunters Bay Drive. What started off in 2010 as a simple lawn display has now become a full haunted house walkthrough in front of his house at 280 Hunters Bay Drive.

“It’s an obsession, we love Halloween,” says Spencer. “Before I got into the world of computers, I actually wanted to be an artist. I was a sculptor and did set design for bands and things like that, so it’s kind of a way to keep doing things like that and it’s a good way too to use your old wooden junk to make it look like something.”

This year, Spencer says they started decorating at the end of September. The walkthrough is complete with motorized displays built by Spencer, as well as live actors– local high school students doing their community service hours. Candy will also be given out.

Admission is free, but Spencer encourages visitors to bring canned goods and other needed items.

“We do a collection for The Table Food Bank, so [non-perishable] food,” says Spencer. “It’s totally up to people if they want to bring anything or not, we don’t deny anybody.”

If people are feeling extra generous, Spencer says there is a donation box to help with the cost of putting up the display.

The display is open from 7:00 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday for self-guided walkthroughs with no actors, with all the bells and whistles running on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m..