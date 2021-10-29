Starting November 1st, garbage will be collected in Muskoka on a bi-weekly basis.

This change is for the entire district.

The updated collection schedule is available on the district’s website, or download the Muskoka Recycles app. Officials remind that items need to be at the curb before 7 AM.

This change won’t affect recycling and green bin pick-ups during the winter, which will still be done on a weekly basis.

On May 31st, the district began picking up garbage at 7 AM to give crews extra pickup time. “It is less busy in the early morning and drivers won’t need to compete with traffic and parked cars in our urban areas,” officials with the district said at the time. “An early start will also help on hot weather days – our drivers collect garbage manually and it’s cooler in the morning to get a head-start on their day.”

“We’re working closely with our contractor to find better and more efficient ways of getting your waste collected,” officials with the District would go on to say.