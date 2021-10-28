The Huntsville Lake of Bays (HLOB) Fire Department is asking residents to sound off on how the department is doing.

Fire officials released a survey Thursday asking for public feedback. The responses will inform the department’s upcoming Master Plan, according to HLOB Fire Chief Rob Collins.

“We just want to make sure that what people expect and what they need is what we’re delivering,” says Collins. “I’m not sure that we’re going to see too many surprises. I think we have a pretty good handle on the needs of the public, but if we find that there’s some areas where people think we’re lacking, then it’s something we’re definitely going to look at improving in the future.”

Collins says the survey is open to anyone who has had an interaction with the department, and they’re looking for feedback on all aspects of Fire Services.

“It’s going to look at everything: staffing, equipment, what kind of calls we go to, levels of training, public education,” says Collins. “Everything we do will come under that microscope.”

He encourages residents to have their voices heard and help make sure the review of Fire Services results in meaningful changes.

The survey is open until November 30th, after which the results will go to council in both Huntsville and Lake of Bays early next year. The survey can be found on Huntsville’s community engagement website, My Huntsville.