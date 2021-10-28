Hunter safety course now offered online

You no longer just need an in-person instructor to learn how to safely hunt.

The Ontario Hunter Education Course now offers an online option that students can take on their own time. Hunters who need to take the course can still train in person with an instructor. Both options require students to pass an exam.

You can register for either in-person or online training through the province’s website.

The course covers things like laws and regulations, responsibilities for hunters, and safety and equipment. It also teaches hunting techniques, plus wildlife identification and management. In-person courses are combined with a Canadian Firearms Safety Course, which is required to hunt with a gun.

The program is administered by the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters, as well as the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry.

Written by Trevor Smith-Millar