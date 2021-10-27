Ontario adds 321 new COVID-19 cases
Photo supplied by: Pixabay.com
Ontario is reporting over 300 new COVID-19 cases.
The province added 321 cases on Wednesday with 52 percent in unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people.
Thirty-six percent of the cases are in fully vaccinated people.
Another ten people have died, with one death from over a month ago, and the death toll now at 9,862 since the pandemic began.
Over 30,000 tests were done over the last 24 hours with test positivity at 1.4-percent.
Written by Casey Kenny