Ontario is reporting over 300 new COVID-19 cases.

The province added 321 cases on Wednesday with 52 percent in unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people.

Thirty-six percent of the cases are in fully vaccinated people.

Another ten people have died, with one death from over a month ago, and the death toll now at 9,862 since the pandemic began.

Over 30,000 tests were done over the last 24 hours with test positivity at 1.4-percent.

