MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka Norm Miller (Photo supplied by: Government of Ontario)

Over $25 million in provincial funding is on its way to municipalities in Parry Sound-Muskoka through the 2022’s Ontario Municipal Partnership Funding (OMPF).

MPP Norm Miller announced the funding Tuesday which earmarks nearly $10 million to eight municipalities throughout Muskoka.

Huntsville and Gravenhurst will each be receiving nearly $2 million of the money.

“Our government recognizes the importance of the OMPF to rural and northern communities across the province,” said MPP Norman Miller. “I am pleased that municipalities across Parry Sound-Muskoka will continue to benefit from this important provincial program.”

The funding provided through the program is unconditional and can be used to support the local priorities and specific needs of each community.

In total, the 26 municipalities in Parry Sound-Muskoka will receive more than $25 million in funding from the province to deliver services to their residents.

They include: