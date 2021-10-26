It’s a dramatic drop in COVID-19 cases today.

Ontario is reporting 269 new cases of the virus. That’s the smallest daily increase since August.

Health Minister Christine Elliot says 65-percent of the new diagnoses are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown status. The rest are in people who are fully vaccinated.

Sadly, another six people have died.

There are 233 people in Ontario hospitals being treated for the disease.

Written by Wendy Gray