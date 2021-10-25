Ontario is reporting 326 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths from the virus Monday.

Almost 71-percent of the new cases are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 29-percent are in people who are fully inoculated.

There are 138 patients being treated in Ontario’s intensive care units for the virus.

Today marks the first day restaurants, bars and gyms can operate at full capacity as the province begins its six-month plan to reopen the province.

Written by Wendy Gray