Leah Walker is taking over as the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation’s (SMHF) Executive Director.

She leaves her post as the Director of Annual Giving to take on the expanded role. Walker takes the reigns from Colin Miller, who served as SMHF’s Executive Director for 17 years.

Walker will start in her new role on December 6th.

“Leah has worked in fundraising for over a decade and has served in previous positions with South Muskoka Hospital Foundation since 2018, including most recently in the role of Director of Annual Giving,” a statement from SMHF reads. Throughout her time with the foundation, Walker has been a prominent face (and voice) during Moose FM’s annual radiothon for the SMHF.

“In her time at SMHF Leah has gained the confidence and trust of the board of directors, demonstrating outstanding leadership, commitment, dedication, and loyalty to the organization, as well as to her colleagues and community stakeholders,” the foundation’s Chair Jodie Evans says. “We’ve had the pleasure of working with Leah on our team over the past number of years and the fit between Leah and the foundation is undeniable. We are so excited to see both thrive with this new appointment.”

Miller will continue as Executive Director until the end of December to help Walker transition into her new role.